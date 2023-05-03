COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former teacher at a Commerce City school was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

John McMillan, 40, allegedly had sexual contact with a student between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, while he was employed as a teacher at Landmark Academy at Reunion.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, McMillan taught at Landmark Academy from 2011 to 2022 when he left for a position at Fort Lupton Middle School in the Weld Re-8 School District. He taught at Fort Lupton from August 2022 to December 2022.

McMillan was arrested on the following charges:

Sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse

Sexual assault on a child by a position of trust

Anyone with additional information on McMillan is asked to contact the Commerce City Police Department’s tipline at 303-289-3626.