DENVER (KDVR) — A former theater teacher was arrested on June 2 for allegedly sexually assaulting a student, the Denver Police Department said.

Charles Reginald “Reggie” Gwinn, 40, is facing two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. The alleged incidents occurred during a five-month period between March and July of 2018, the department said.

Gwinn is accused of inappropriately touching a female student while he was a theater teacher at St. Elizabeth’s School in Denver, DPD said.

Police said the investigation began in March after the girl and her father filed a report of the incidents.

Denver Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Gwinn or has information that could be helpful to investigators to call the Denver Police Missing and Exploited Persons Unit at 720-913-6653.