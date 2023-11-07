DENVER (KDVR) — Former Arapahoe County social worker Robin Niceta was found guilty Tuesday on a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of filing a false child abuse report.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon and returned a verdict before 4:30 p.m. Niceta, 41, was handcuffed and taken into custody on a $10,000 bond.

Niceta was originally on trial for a false report of child abuse against Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky. This report came after Jurinsky publicly badmouthed then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who was dating Niceta at the time.

Testimony in the trial lasted a day and a half. Prosecutors argued that Niceta made the call in retaliation, saying it came from her number, and search history showed a look-up of Jurinsky’s address. The defense argued it was instead Wilson who made the call.

Medical records alleged to be fake

The trial came to a halt in March, when Niceta informed the court of a brain tumor. Niceta’s attorneys told a judge she was incompetent to stand trial because of a brain tumor diagnosis.

Niceta was then accused of falsifying medical records after Niceta’s oncologist was nowhere to be found, and the provided MRI images were stock images of glioblastoma and were found with a basic Google image search of the word “glioblastoma,” prosecutors say.

Niceta’s defense team filed a motion on May 11 dropping Niceta as a client once it was revealed the medical records they submitted were likely fake.

Niceta faced more charges after allegedly faking a brain tumor to avoid a criminal trial.