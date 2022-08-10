ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Arapahoe County soccer coach was arrested and accused of sexually exploiting children.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Howard “Bud” Harper, 63, is an age coordinator and a former coach for the Real Soccer Club.

Investigators found child pornography was being traded from an IP address in Arapahoe County. From there, the investigators discovered those files contained alleged child pornography and were then being uploaded.

The files included victims ranging in age from toddlers to teens, according to the crime unit.

Real Soccer Club commented on the investigation:

“Real Colorado is working with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office to support their investigation. Mr. Harper’s arrest was not related to his work with Real Colorado and did not involve any players in our program,” the program said.

Harper was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on 17 counts of sexual exploitation of children, which is a class 5 felony.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s tip line at 720-874-8477.