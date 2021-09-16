Former Severance mayor charged with child prostitution

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Donald Marceau Mcleod appeared before a Weld County judge on Wednesday in connection with his arrest on a child prostitution charge.

The 46-year-old former mayor of Severance resigned his post on April 6, a day after an anonymous person informed the Greeley Police Department that a minor boy was being dragged into a white van and may be a hostage.

The van was registered to Mcleod.

Police found Mcleod and the teenage boy in the van when they arrived on scene.

During interviews, the teenager told officers he met Mcleod on the online dating app Grinder and initially said he was 19 years old. When they met in person, however, he confessed to his true age as a minor but was told by McLeod that wasn’t a problem.

Mcleod is scheduled for his next court appearance on Friday.