DENVER (KDVR) — Trevor Story is packing his bags and leaving the Mile High City for Boston as the Red Sox have agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract.

Sources confirmed by ESPN that Story’s contract has an opt-out after the fourth season, but that would be negated if the team picks up a seventh-year option making his deal worth $160 million over seven years.

Story is a two-time All-Star, with two Silver Slugger awards and MVP votes during his 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons. According to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand, Story is just the seventh player in American and National League history to compile 150 or more home runs and 100 or more steals in his first six seasons.

A highly accomplished player at just 29-years-old, Story could be moved to second base alongside Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, according to ESPN. Story has never played any other position besides shortstop at the major league level.

The Rockies drafted Story 45th overall in 2011 and he debuted in the major leagues on Opening Day 2016 launching two home runs. Since his time with the Rockies, he set an MLB record with six homers in his first four games.