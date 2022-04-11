AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – On the steps of the Aurora Municipal Center, in the city where Vanessa Wilson spent more than two decades of her career, community members and former co-workers will gather in support of the former police chief Monday afternoon, days after she was fired by the city manager.

Wilson told the Problem Solvers she also plans to speak “briefly” at the event, starting at 1 p.m.

Wilson has spent the last several days absorbing the news that she would no longer be leading the police department through reform efforts as the city works to fulfill a consent decree agreement it made with the state in 2021.

The department must improve training, enhance diversity, and change use-of-force policies after an attorney general’s investigation last year found a pattern and practice of racially biased policing and excessive force at the Aurora Police Department.

Although the city manager often stood by Wilson as she implemented new strategies over the last several months, last week, he fired her.

“I have lost trust and no longer have full confidence in your ability to lead the Aurora Police Department,” Jim Twombly said in a letter to Wilson. He cited a failure in leadership and a failure in overall management as reasons for his decision.

Recent votes and statements by the two unions representing police officers also indicated a lack of confidence in Wilson as a leader.

However, many community members and some officers said Wilson was a positive force in the department, who pushed for change. They are also expected to speak this afternoon.