JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Edgewater Police Department and Black Hawk Police Department officer has been indicted by the Jefferson and Gilpin County Grand Jury on five separate charges.

FOX31 obtained the court documents related to the case on Wednesday. The former officer, Nathan Geerdes, 41, was indicted on charges related to sexual contact without consent and retaliation against a victim or witness.

Timeline of investigation

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Geerdes was a sergeant with the Edgewater Police Department in December of 2019. On Dec. 12, 2019, Geerdes allegedly sexually assaulted a female officer in two separate incidents after leaving a holiday party while off-duty.

On Dec. 28, 2020, the district attorney’s office said the City of Edgewater retained an independent investigator for the allegations against Geerdes.

On Feb. 16, 2021, the investigation was completed, and written findings were issued. The district attorney’s office said Geerdes was told he may be disciplined based on the findings of the investigation. On March 15, 2021, Geerdes resigned from the Edgewater Police Department.

The district attorney’s office said that on or around March 1, 2021, before Geerdes’ last day, he allegedly called a patrol officer into his office and was upset with the officer for “ratting him out” and falsifying information.

The victim told investigators that Geerdes threatened to ruin the officer’s career and go after the officer’s family.

On Sept. 27, 2021, the district attorney’s office said Geerdes was hired by the Black Hawk Police Department. Following the announcement of the indictment on Dec. 6, Geerdes was terminated, the district attorney’s office said.

Geerdes turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday.

During a court appearance on Wednesday morning, a judge ordered a $100,000 cash-only bond. Two protection orders were also issued for the victims in the case.

Geerdes is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 30.