Former Cripple Creek Sgt. Alexander Kenoyer was arrested on unlawful sexual conduct charges, Dec. 19, 2022 (Photo credit: CBI)

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Cripple Creek police officer turned himself in Monday and was arrested on multiple felony charges including criminal sexual conduct.

Sergeant Alexander Kenoyer is facing charges of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer – intrusion or penetration – while on duty, unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer – contact – while on duty and attempt to influence a public servant.

An internal affairs investigation was initiated by the department after someone made allegations on Aug. 20. Police Chief Charles Bright brought in the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to assist with the inquiry.

“The charges stem from an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a victim of an alleged crime the sergeant investigated as a member of the Cripple Creek Police Department beginning in October 2021,” CBI said in a release.

CCPD put Kenoyer on administrative leave on Aug. 24 and he resigned on Oct. 25.

Kenoyer was in court on Tuesday and released on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have had inappropriate contact with Kenoyer during his time as an officer with Cripple Creek is asked to call 719-662-2662.