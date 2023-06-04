LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Nuggets fans gathered at DICK’S Sporting Goods at Park Meadows to pick up Nuggets Finals gear and meet former player Dan Issel.

“I’ve been involved with this organization for a long long time,” Issel said.

Issel, who retired from basketball after the 1984-85 season, was able to head to Ball Arena on Thursday for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“I was at the game Thursday night. I took my five grandkids with me,” Issel said.

Issel is planning on watching Sunday night’s game at home. He said he believes the Nuggets will win it all.

“The Nuggets this year are the best team and that is why I think they will win,” Issel said.

Several fans lined up in the back of the store with gear and photos for Issel to sign. One of those fans, Kyle, was excited to meet the former player.

“I grew up in Highlands Ranch. It’s nice to represent a Colorado team and making it to the finals is nice,” Kyle said.