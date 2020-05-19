Former Miss Colorado gets master’s degree from CU College of Nursing

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — This week, former Miss Colorado Kelley Johnson will graduate from the University of Colorado College of Nursing with a master’s degree.

“It feels really good,” Johnson said.

She’s proud of herself, and she’s glad to see her profession is getting some recognition during this pandemic.

“It’s not low-level care. It’s really, really high-level care, that’s complex and intense, and I just think that this whole semester for me, this whole global pandemic has really shown me what nurses are made of,” Johnson said.

Johnson was second runner-up to Miss America in 2016. In the talent competition, she gave a monologue about being more than “just a nurse.”

After the competition, the hosts of “The View” made some comments that were not seen as supportive, and huge numbers of people came out to back Johnson.

“I think it ignited a new enthusiasm within the entire profession,” Johnson said.

Now, during the pandemic, it seems obvious that no one is “just a nurse.”

“We are nurses, and we’re highly intelligent health care providers that are absolutely essential to safe and effective patient care, and that’s really important to know and for us to feel,” Johnson said.

She is now ready to go out and do her part.

“I love what I do,” she said.