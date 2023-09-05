DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, former McAuliffe International School principal Kurt Dennis filed a lawsuit against Denver Public Schools for wrongful termination.

Earlier this year, Dennis believed he was originally fired for sharing confidential student information in a news interview after two deans were shot at East High School.

Dennis said he and his staff were forced to conduct the exact same pat-down policy with a student who was charged with similar firearm-related offenses as the student in the East High incident.

According to the lawsuit, the student at McAuliffe was criminally charged with attempted murder after the student allegedly entered a liquor store to rob it and shot the clerk. Following this charge, Dennis requested the student move to remote learning.

However, the suit claims Dennis’ request was denied. Dennis claimed he exercised his right to free speech by shining a light on the danger DPS was imposing on the McAuliffe community and decided to speak with the media.

In August, a whistleblower spoke out about the seclusion rooms at McAuliffe causing the school board to vote for Dennis’ termination.

DPS said his termination was in relation to the seclusion rooms, but the lawsuit claims that his termination was retaliation for his First Amendment-protected speech.

The suit claims Dennis was fired for publically criticizing the school district in the media. Dennis is requesting a jury trial and is seeking compensation.

On Tuesday, a press conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. FOX31 will update this story following the press conference.