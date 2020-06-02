Former Mayor Webb weighs in on Denver George Floyd protests

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb spoke out Monday evening after he watched events unfold over the last five days. Webb said this moment in America and in Denver shows many have had enough.

“Whether it’s Treyvon Martin, or Breonna Taylor, or George Floyd or the young man jogging through the park in Georgia. And the list goes on and on,” said Webb.

He applauded the young people he saw taking a stand. However, he also said the violence and rioting is unlike anything he has seen in all the years he has called Denver home.

“They didn’t do that for George Floyd, they did that for themselves,” said Webb.

Webb said, in his experience, thoughtful protest will get results. In this case, he sees it playing out in four parts. The first part was the grievance. Webb said that was Floyd’s death at the hands of the fired Minneapolis police officers.

The next part involves the justice system where community members hoped there would be swift justice for Floyd.

Then there are the large public protests.

Following that, there has to be a solution. In this case, Webb sees that as police and criminal justice reform.

“That requires the president. That requires the Congress. That requires governors. That requires mayors all working together to say how we want to reform the system,” said Webb.

He also emphasized immediate action should be taken to stop police departments from allowing the knee-to-neck to maneuver a Minneapolis officer was using on Floyd when he died.