DENVER (KDVR) — A former Denver Lyft driver reunited with a passenger he saved two and a half years ago. Police brought the two together to present the driver with a special neighborhood hero award.

On Sept. 28, 2019, Ariel Bouge was working as a ride-share driver and dropped off a passenger named Grant Gannon. As he drove away, Bogue witnessed a man assault Gannon in his rearview mirror.

“This random person that I’ve never seen before in my entire life, comes up to me, cold cocks me in the face, and I go down like a bag of potatoes,” Gannon said. “I was out cold before I hit the ground, and then the next thing I remember is just bits and pieces of lights and things like that in the ER room.”

Video of the assault obtained by FOX31 shows Bouge immediately getting out of his car after watching the assault, running to help Gannon.

“I started asking other people for help, but no one wanted to help me, everyone just ignored me,” Bouge said. “I decided to call 911 and then the ambulance came and took him away.”

Gannon suffered a traumatic brain injury, including a brain bleed, which required doctors to remove a portion of his skull to alleviate the pressure.

“They told me over and over again that if I didn’t come into the hospital at that moment, if the ambulance wasn’t called at that moment, that I wouldn’t be here today,” Gannon said.

Aside from saving Gannon’s life, Denver Police say Bouge was able to help detectives identify the person who attacked Gannon so they could charge him.

Tuesday, Bouge was presented with the Bill Daniels Neighborhood Hero Award. The Daniels Fund partners with the Denver Police Department to present this award to citizens who go “above and beyond the call to duty” when faced with a life-threatening situation, or perform selfless acts to help others.

“We can learn a lot from Ariel doing the right thing, stepping up when somebody’s in need,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said. “This is an example of what that looks like the spirit of Denver. It’s a reminder to step up and do what’s right when called upon.”

“I was just kind of just doing what was right,” Bouge said. “If I was in Grant’s position, I would expect someone to do the same thing to me.

Bouge received $1,000 with the Bill Daniels Neighborhood Hero Award. He plans to put the money toward advancing his music career as a rap artist. Gannon said he wants to go to his hero’s first concert.