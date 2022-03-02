LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A former member of the Loveland Police Department has accepted a plea deal after assaulting a woman with dementia in 2020.

On June 26, 2020, Austin Hopp arrested Karren Garner who had been accused of stealing from Walmart. Garner, then 73, has dementia and according to the affidavit “indicated an obvious deficiency in Garner’s comprehension of her surroundings.”

Bodycam video of the arrest was first released by Garner’s attorney in April of 2021, nearly a full year after the arrest. In the video, you can see Hopp approach Garner and ask, “do you need to be arrested right now?” A short time later she is on the ground.

Later video shows her in the holding cell at the Loveland Police Department while Hopp and other officers review the footage. At one point Hopp can be heard referencing the video and saying, “ready for the pop? Hear that pop?”

At the same time, Garner told officers she was injured multiple times but did not receive medical treatment for several hours.

The plea deal was accepted by former officer Austin Hopp, the prosecution, and the judge. It involves Hopp pleading guilty to second-degree assault. He is set to be sentenced during a hearing on May 5.

A second officer, Daria Jalali, arrived on the scene during Garner’s arrest and was charged with failing to intervene and failing to report use of force.

Both officers resigned from the Loveland Police Department shortly after they were charged.