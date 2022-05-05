LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The former Loveland police officer involved in the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, a woman who suffers from dementia, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday.

Austin Hopp accepted a plea deal in early March for the second-degree assault charge. His sentence is five years in prison with three years parole.

The incident occurred on June 26, 2020, when Hopp arrested Garner who had been accused of stealing from Walmart. Garner, then 73, has dementia and according to the affidavit “indicated an obvious deficiency in Garner’s comprehension of her surroundings.”

Garner’s family called the plea deal decision “a slap in the face.”

How Loveland officers handled Garner’s arrest

Bodycam video obtained after a lawsuit was filed on Garner’s behalf showed Hopp, who can be heard saying, “Ma’am, I don’t think you want to play it this way,” as he appears to stop his patrol vehicle and approach Garner.

“You just left Walmart, do you need to be arrested right now?” Hopp asked.

“I’m going home,” Garner responded repeatedly.

Within a few seconds, she is on the ground being handcuffed and moments later a second officer arrives on scene.

Garner is walked to the patrol car in cuffs, repeatedly saying, “I’m going home.” Both officers take Garner out of the patrol vehicle, put her on the ground, and proceed to use restraints to tie her feet together.

Officers dislocated her shoulder and fractured her wrist, which is shown in the video along with the officers joking about the incident.

What happened after Garner’s arrest

Civil Rights Attorney Sarah Schielke filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Loveland Police Department and three officers in the arrest on April 14, 2021. The lawsuit claimed violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as claims against the Loveland Police Department for failing to train regarding the use of force on disabled, unarmed citizens.

A second officer, Daria Jalali, arrived on the scene during Garner’s arrest and was charged with failing to intervene and failing to report the use of force.

Both officers resigned from the Loveland Police Department shortly after they were charged.

After Hopp accepted the plea deal, the district attorney on the case made this statement:

“What we achieved here today is a result I know the community will be proud of. We take victims’ input very seriously, but this deal, I think, is in the best interest of justice for the community. It ensures accountability,” Larimer County District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said.