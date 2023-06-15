DENVER (KDVR) — A former Loveland Police officer is facing a charge of third-degree assault for striking a handcuffed woman while she was in custody.

Former officer Russell Maranto is accused of punching Angelia Hall in the face after she spat on him in a hospital emergency room on May 20.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and submitted probable cause to charge Maranto with third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor. The District Attorney’s Office issued Maranto a court summons on Thursday.

Maranto was fired from the department on May 23.

Bodycam video shows officer punch handcuffed woman

LPD said Hall was taken into custody after she was found wandering in and out of traffic and speaking incoherently in the area of North Garfield Avenue and East 29th Street on the evening of May 20. The officers took her to a local hospital for evaluation.

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran explained in a video on June 9 why he let the officer go. He included a short clip of body camera video showing the minutes before Maranto punched Hall, 59, in the face while she was handcuffed in custody in a hospital emergency room and after. She is using explicit language and yelling at the officers and nurses. She spits at Maranto and he immediately punches her in the face.

The other officer in the room grabbed Hall and separated her and Maranto.