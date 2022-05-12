DENVER (KDVR) – Built in 1929, Pancratia Hall was a place of education and home to the all-female, Catholic Loretto Heights College. The college closed its doors to education in the 1980s.

Now, Pancratia Hall will once again be open for people to call home.

“If you were on scholarship at the college, Pancratia Hall is where you lived. So, this was the affordable housing back in the 1930s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and it’s affordable housing now,” Proximity Green founder Grant Bennett said.

In February 2021, the renovation began.

“We had to demo the building, remove asbestos and lead-based paint, got to ground zero and built it all back,” Bennett said.

It cost $25 million and took 18 months, but what was Pancratia Hall is now Pancratia Hall Lofts.

“Pancratia Hall is the adaptive reuse of this great historic building. Here in the gym unit, we have taken the former gymnasium and have turned it into two units, dividing it at the half-court line,” Bennett told FOX31.

A total of 74 loft apartments are now available ranging from studios to four bedrooms. Prices range from $615 a month to $2700 a month and are only available to low-income wage earners.

“They can make minimum wage, they can make up to $80,000 $90,000 a year for a family of four or larger,” Bennett said.

Preserving history and providing nice digs to nice folks.