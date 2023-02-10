BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former state lawmaker accused of lying about where she lived — even using the fake address to vote — has pleaded guilty.

Tracey Bernett, a Democrat, won re-election in November to represent House District 12, even as she faced accusations that she was running under a false address.

She registered her vehicle under the address, changed her voter registration and even voted in a primary election in the district, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Bernett pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, and perjury, a misdemeanor. But only the misdemeanor will stay on her record, assuming she meets the conditions of her deferred judgment. That includes 150 hours of public service and two years of probation.

False address registered after redistricting

Bernett had represented House District 12 since 2020, but last year’s redistricting moved her home address to House District 19.

The district attorney’s office said Bernett rented an apartment in Louisville to stay in HD-12 under the redrawn boundaries, and she falsely reported the address as her primary residence.

As part of the guilty pleas, Bernett admitted that she was not a resident of the district when she ran for re-election. She also acknowledged that her resignation from the seat “was a key factor in the resolution of the case.”

Bernett resigned before the session started. A vacancy committee of 51 Democrats elected Bernett’s replacement in late January.

Kyle Brown, a former three-year Louisville City Council member, now holds the seat. He won 41 votes.