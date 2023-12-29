DENVER (KDVR) — A former Larimer County child welfare caseworker was arrested Friday on suspicion of falsifying documents, submitting fraudulent reimbursement requests and other crimes on the job, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said that Sandra Spraker, 45, was hired by the county’s Department of Human Services in April 2022. After training, she began working as a Child Protection Services caseworker in October of that year.

In the early summer of 2023, the sheriff’s office said her supervisors noticed performance concerns and started closely reviewing her cases. They discovered “significant inconsistencies” in her official documentation, including falsified case reports and requests for reimbursement for local travel that never happened.

By Sept. 8, she was placed on administrative leave, and she resigned on Sept. 15. The Department of Human Services reported its findings to the sheriff’s office, and a criminal investigation was launched.

“This unfortunate case was found due to these internal processes and the hard work of our managers in Human Services,” said Heather O’Hayre, director of Larimer County Human Services. “We have over 150 caseworkers working diligently to serve families in Larimer County, and this is the first case of its kind in Larimer County Human Services.”

The sheriff’s office said after a lengthy investigation, a warrant was issued earlier this month on the following charges:

Attempt to influence a public servant: 10 counts

Forgery – government-issued document: 29 counts

Embezzlement of public property: 1 count

First-degree official misconduct: 29 counts

Abuse of public records: 29 counts

Theft: 1 count

She was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Friday.

“As public servants, our job is to help the community,” Sheriff John Feyen said. “I’m grateful that DHS identified these issues and reported them to investigators. The welfare of children, especially those at risk, cannot be compromised.”

O’Hayre said Larimer County Human Services will continue to tighten procedures to prevent a case like this in the future.