Former Lakewood PD Chief Ron Burns dies at 71

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Former Lakewood Police Department Chief Ron Burns has died following a battle with cancer, LPD announced Saturday afternoon. He was 71 years old.

Burns became LPD chief in 2001. He served in the role for six years.

In a statement, the department said Burns always led by example.

“His forward thinking and willingness to listen to the community quickly earned Chief Burns the loyalty, respect and admiration of those who worked with him,” LPD said.

Burns worked in law enforcement for 35 years. Before moving to Colorado, he worked in Tempe, Arizona and Kirkland, Washington.

“Chief Burns’ legacy will include an uncompromising pledge to the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, outstanding leadership, and an unfailing loyalty and commitment to serving the citizens of Lakewood. He will be remembered as a charismatic and humble man, who left every organization he was part of better than he found it,” LPD said.