MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Morgan County Jail deputy has been arrested after at least two female inmates accused him of sexually assaulting them while they were incarcerated.

The first assault was reported on Nov. 27, 2022, when the inmate told authorities she had been sexually assaulted more than once by Sergeant Luke Davis. The department immediately placed Davis on administrative leave and launched criminal and internal investigations into the allegations.

During the investigation, another female inmate came forward claiming she had also been sexually assaulted by Davis while he was a deputy at the jail.

Davis resigned while on administrative leave on Dec. 4, 2022, removing him from the internal investigation. However, the district attorney’s office applied for an arrest warrant on Jan. 6.

On Jan. 9, Davis was taken into custody in his resident city of Sterling at approximately 12:45 p.m. after a high-risk traffic stop.

Davis is facing two counts of unlawful sexual conduct inside a correctional institution and is being held in the Logan County Jail on a $25,000.00 bond.