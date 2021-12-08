Former immigration attorney pleads guilty to stealing from clients

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former immigration attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing from her clients, putting an end to a long-standing criminal case — even as she faces prosecution in a new one.

Facing the start of a 10-day trial this week, Emily Cohen pleaded guilty to a count of felony theft, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The 42-year-old was charged with stealing more than $40,000 in legal fees from her former clients, all of whom were included in the plea.

“Ms. Cohen defrauded many of the most vulnerable members of our community, those navigating residency in Colorado without citizenship status,” Senior Deputy District Attorneys Anne Kelly and Michelle Sudano stated in a press release. “After a long road, the victims in this case finally have permanent justice and can put behind them an incredibly stressful and overwhelming period in their lives. We commend the victims for their continued bravery and perseverance throughout this challenging case.”

Cohen had already spent six years in state prison for the crimes. A jury in 2014 found her guilty “for thefts and frauds that she committed against her clients, including immigrants seeking legal counsel,” but an appeals court overturned the convictions in 2019, the DA’s Office said.

“Based on the nature of her conduct, the District Attorney’s Office committed to bringing the case to trial again so that her criminal record would accurately reflect her felony conduct against her clients and the community,” the DA’s Office said.

Cohen faces new criminal case

Cohen now faces new criminal charges. The DA’s Office said Cohen was arrested on the following counts:

attempt to influence a public servant (three counts), and

forgery (three counts).

The details of the new case were not included in the release.

Cohen had been extradited to Colorado on the charges, according to the DA’s Office. She was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond and is set to appear in court on Jan. 24.