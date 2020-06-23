Former homeless man’s car stolen and abandoned

DENVER (KDVR) — A former homeless man rebuilt his life only to have a symbol of his success stolen. A bizarre situation then unfolded when Walter Hodges’ car was abandoned and then returned to him by police.

Hodges worked very hard to turn his life around after being homeless. He works on the staff at the Denver Rescue Mission in an effort to give back to his community.

Hodges also works with Colorado programs designed to help the homeless earn compensation for cleaning up trash in public areas.

He raced his bright red 2017 Dodge Challenger at Bandimere Speedway to raise awareness of his work with the Denver Rescue Mission and other charities.

“This thing brought people together and right now we need to bring people together more than anything else,” he said.

Hodges says his heart sank when he discovered the car was stolen from his parking lot on Thursday, June 18.

Police found the car on Sherman Street north of Interstate 25 in Denver on the following Monday and returned it to him.

“It’s dirty but I’m very, very happy” he said.

Hodges showed FOX31 a bizarre collection of items left behind by the thieves including food, trash, a Spiderman mask and one shoe in addition to a lawnmower and camping gear in the trunk.

He thanked police, saying it was a miracle his pride and joy was returned.

Hodges tells FOX31, “we’re not here to become rich and famous, we’re here to help somebody else.”

The car was stolen near Hampden and Broadway between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m on June 18. Anyone with information should contact Englewood or Denver police.