ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Cherry Creek High School girls’ softball coach pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Paul (Pablo) Severtson was arrested in July of 2022 after an investigation discovered he allegedly coerced an underage victim to send nude photos to him via social media. He was found after authorities began an investigation into the suicide of an underage girl in Virginia. Authorities said they found she was talking to Severtson on a social media messaging app.

Severtson was a former Cherry Creek High School girls’ softball coach and the coach for the Colorado Styxx girls’ softball club. He also coached at Heritage High School, Littleton High School, and Chaparral High School from November 2017 through August 2020.

On Monday, Severtson pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Along with his sentencing, Severtson must register as a sex offender, he will not have access to firearms, computers or the internet, and he won’t be allowed to have contact with children under 18 unless pre-approved by his treatment team.

Severtson was also ordered to pay more than $10,000 in fines.