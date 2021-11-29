Former Greenwood Village officer who shot, killed teenager identified

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The former Greenwood Village police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old after what is believed to be an argument over careless driving, has been identified.

Adam Holen, 36, is accused of exchanging gunfire with a teenager driving in the neighborhood of 4900 block of South Addison Way on Nov. 24. The teen later died and Holen was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Surveillance video shows the escalation of the argument and the shots fired.

Investigators continue to work on figuring out who the aggressor in the situation was and whether or not any charges will be filed.