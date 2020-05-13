Former Greeley teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen student

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Greeley teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Christopher Adams-Wenger, 32, was a teacher at Union Colony Preparatory School in Greeley. He is accused of sexually assaulting a female student in 2019.

The DA’s office says that according to Adams-Wenger’s affidavit and court records, he admitted to having an intimate relationship with the 16-year-old student between March and September 2019.

Adams-Wenger faces a maximum sentence of 12 years to life in the state’s Department of Corrections.

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5.