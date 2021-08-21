Former FOX31/Channel 2 anchor and reporter Keagan Harsha’s U-Haul stolen on moving day

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — You’ve seen former FOX31 and Channel 2 anchor and reporter Keagan Harsha hundreds of times on television, telling the positive and tragic stories of Coloradans just like you.

But Harsha now finds himself on the other end of the story after his family’s U-Haul — filled with most of the family’s personal belongings — was stolen from a hotel parking lot.

‘Pretty much everything we owned was gone’

Keagan and Miranda Harsha and their children were set to leave on Saturday morning for Montana, where Keagan is set to start a new job. They decided to spend their final night in Colorado in a hotel near Interstate 25 and Dry Creek Road.

“This was supposed to be the exciting day where we’re finally going to Montana,” Keagan Harsha said. “I walked outside the hotel this morning and just saw this empty parking lot. It set in pretty quick that pretty much everything we owned was gone.”

Keagan Harsha said the truck was locked and parked in a well-lit area, and its keys were safely inside their hotel room.

“You lock the U-Haul, you take the key, the back is locked, you’re in a lit spot,” he said. “You just hope that someone’s not going to sink to that level.”

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the 26-foot truck had Arizona plates of AK25235.

Miranda Harsha said the truck also has a ghost orchid on the side, making it easily recognizable.

The Harsha family’s U-Haul, stolen overnight on Aug. 21, 2021, had Arizona plates AK25235 and had a ghost orchid on the side of the truck.

“I’m very doubtful that any of our stuff will be in there,” she said. “Maybe the stuff that’s not precious to other people.”

‘Discouraging to think someone could just steal someone’s everything’

Thankfully for the Harshas, they had not canceled their homeowner’s insurance policy. The American Automobile Association said because of that, the items inside will likely be covered.

“This is not going to be covered by your auto insurance. It’s not going to be covered by U-Haul,” AAA’s Skyler McKinley said. “In fact, all of the U-Haul policies explicitly say they won’t cover theft of the items inside. This is going to be covered under your homeowners or renters policies.”

But Miranda Harsha said money won’t be able to replace the beloved photos or memories locked inside the back of the truck.

“I think that’s the hard thing — thinking about the things in there,” she says. “It is just stuff. But it’s stuff that we’ve accumulated from trips and souvenirs, and gifts. It’s just discouraging to think someone could just steal someone’s everything.”

Anyone with information could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867 (STOP).