Former FOX31/Channel 2 anchor and reporter Keagan Harsha’s stolen U-Haul found in Aurora

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Former FOX31 and Channel 2 anchor and reporter Keagan Harsha and his family’s stolen U-Haul truck was found Sunday morning, a day after it was reported missing.

The family was about to head off in a move to Montana Saturday morning after spending the night at a hotel and had much of their personal belongings packed in the U-Haul.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said a woman spotted the truck in Aurora after seeing its description on the news.

The truck was located at 9 a.m. near South Telluride Street and East Asbury Drive, roughly 12 miles from where it was stolen.

The sheriff’s office said some of the belongings were taken, but not all.

“Awesome news! Thanks to all of the wonderful folks at @AuroraPD and @ArapahoeSO and for the hundreds of people who shared social media posts! Our family is grateful to all of you,” Harsha said in a tweet.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Aurora Police Department for its help in finding the 26-foot truck that was stolen from Comfort Suites at I-25 and Drive Creek on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft or the now stolen items to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

THE U-HAUL HAS BEEN FOUND! A woman spotted the truck in Aurora after seeing the description on the news. It was located near S Telluride & E Asbury at 9am. Some of belongings were taken, but not all. Thank you to the alert citizen and @AuroraPD for all your help. Great outcome! pic.twitter.com/peI4cVkDk6 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 22, 2021

Needing help this morning. Our 26 foot long U-Haul truck containing all of our belongings was stolen from a hotel parking lot last night. We stayed overnight and were planning to drive to Montana today. Look for Arizona plates AK25235. pic.twitter.com/sML74WYT0M — Keagan Harsha (@Keagan_News) August 21, 2021

Awesome news! Thanks to all of the wonderful folks at @AuroraPD and @ArapahoeSO and for the hundreds of people who shared social media posts! Our family is grateful to all of you. https://t.co/zr7Ma36VI8 — Keagan Harsha (@Keagan_News) August 22, 2021