BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Hygiene Fire Captain was accused of sexual assault after multiple women — including two former subordinates — came forward with allegations.

Kamron Barnaby, 30, was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation started after deputies were made aware of a sexual assault allegation by a former firefighter against Barnaby. During an investigation, four women made allegations of sexual assault against him.

Some of the alleged incidents occurred while on duty, during some of his scheduled shifts.

Barnaby is employed by Mountain View Fire Rescue.

MVFR released an official statement Wednesday and said a firefighter facing criminal charges was placed on unpaid administrative leave. The name of the firefighter was not given.

Investigators believe there are additional victims and witnesses.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Mike McKinley with BCSO at 303-441-4692 or mmckinley@bouldercounty.org.