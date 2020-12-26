Former FBI regional director weighs in on Nashville explosion

DENVER (KDVR) — A former FBI regional director says two focal points remain in the Nashville explosion investigation: the R.V. and the human remains.

Special-Agent-in-Charge Bob Pence says investigators must also determine whether this “intentional” act is criminal or terrorist.

“I’m so sorry,” he says, when referring to the explosion that injured three.

When he first heard the news on Christmas morning, he had flashbacks, he says, to an earlier attack.

“It conjures up memories of the Federal Building [in Oklahoma City],” he says.

With the country still reeling from the pandemic attack, he says the Tennessee tragedy could not have come at a worse time.