ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Coroner’s office confirmed with FOX31 the death of 52-year-old Marvin Johnson, who they say died by homicide Thursday night.

FOX31 has since learned that Johnson, who owned a security company in the area, loved his family, his community and his country.

The shooting happened near the Raytheon complex on Thursday night in Aurora. Officials with the Aurora Police Department said they got a call for someone trespassing at 7 p.m. Thursday. As they got on the scene, another call came in about a shooting at the same location.

Police said 35-year-old Lloyd Love was the alleged gunman. Alongside SWAT officers, police arrested him after a traffic stop not long after the shooting.

Accused gunman was a former employee

The Problem Solvers have confirmed Johnson owned a security company in the area called American Eagle Protective Services. Police say Love was a former employee.

FOX31 spoke off-camera with a couple who knew the family. They say Johnson was a member of the military and described him as a loving man who worked tirelessly, even working at his security company along with some of his family members.

They also said Johnson worked so hard, he told them he wasn’t able to take his wife on a honeymoon because he hasn’t had a day off.

Meanwhile, the Problem Solvers also confirmed that outside of this case, Love has three open cases in Colorado. This includes one where a judge issued him a personal recognizance bond.

They are basically signature bonds that do not involve money or property, so long as a defendant appears in court.

FOX31 has reported on several people involved in violent crimes who are out on these bonds.