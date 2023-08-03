DENVER (KDVR) — A former Denver Police detective has bonded out of jail, after allegedly pulling a gun on a man Wednesday night in Littleton.

Martin Vigil, who retired from the Denver Police Department in 2019, reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at another man in the food court after an argument.

FOX31 has learned Vigil is facing a lawsuit for allegedly coercing a 14-year-old boy into a murder confession.

Lawrence Montoya spent 13 years in prison before being exonerated in 2014 after DNA evidence proved he wasn’t involved in the murder.

According to the lawsuit, “Lawrence was stripped of his teenage years and adulthood; he was deprived the opportunities to gain an education, develop a career …”

A video sent to FOX31 by Montoya’s attorneys shows a detective pounding the table while questioning Montoya.

“We have evidence. We have fingerprints, we have shoe prints, we have hair prints. We have everything we need,” the detective said. “You are not going home tonight. I can guarantee that.”

That lawsuit is pending, and a trial date has not yet been set.