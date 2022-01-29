Former Denver sports anchor Les Shapiro passes away

Les Shapiro passed away on Jan. 29, 2022, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65. (credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Les Shapiro, popular sportscaster, has passed away after his battle with lung cancer. He was 65.

Shapiro was a fixture in Colorado sports broadcasting for decades on the radio and television, including with FOX31 Sports.

He passed away Saturday at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., after a five-year battle with lung cancer. He never smoked in his life.

Shapiro was known for his vast knowledge of sports and strong opinions on the screen. Off the screen, he enjoyed working out and building relationships in the sports, journalism and Colorado community.

“We can’t imagine someone feeling more loved at the end of the life than Les did,” his family posted on Shapiro’s Facebook profile.

The Shapiro family will likely hold a Shiva in Arizona this week and gatherings in Denver and Chicago in the coming months.