DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver plans to buy the former Denver Post building on Colfax.

FOX31 obtained an outline from Denver’s Department of Finance that explains the city’s agreement to pay $88.5 million for the building, located at 101 W. Colfax Ave. The building is being sold by Kayan, LLC.

The city currently owns 50% of the building, or five floors, totaling 144,988 square feet. It has been leasing the space since 2016. Now, the city wants to acquire the entire building to meet future space needs.

According to the city, the building would house district, county, probate and juvenile courts. It also plans to use the building to give dedicated space to nonprofits and judicial advocate services.

Currently, the courts have been housed in undesignated spaces in other city buildings.

By 2040, the city expects to need approximately 280,000 square feet to accommodate court staff.

The city said the former Denver Post building was chosen for court space because of its proximity to downtown courthouses.

Since the City and County of Denver already occupy space, the building already houses city staff and has the city’s IT infrastructure installed.

The city’s next stop is to present the plan to the Denver City Council’s Finance and Governance Committee next week.