DENVER (KDVR) — A former Denver Police sergeant was sentenced after he was accused of talking to and making sexual advances toward an investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl online.

Timothy Ronald Hyatt, 45, pleaded guilty to attempting to commit sexual assault on a child and attempting to commit unlawful sexual contact on Jan. 23 from a 2022 incident.

On Monday, the First Judicial District Court sentenced Hyatt to four years of sex offender intensive supervised probation.

According to the DA’s office, on Feb. 25, 2022, Hyatt messaged a girl online who listed her age as 17 years old but later disclosed that she was 14.

The DA said Hyatt had several sexual conversations and arranged to meet the girl at a Lakewood park. However, Hyatt failed to appear at the park, changed his name and then deleted his account.

The DA said on Aug. 10, 2022, Hyatt turned himself in to the police after admitting he “got carried away.”

Hyatt is now required to register as a sex offender and cannot own or possess firearms.