Former Denver Police Chief David Michaud dies

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Police Chief David Michaud has died, according to a tweet Sunday from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

After more than 30 years with the Denver Police Department (DPD), Michaud retired in 1998 at the age of 69. He rose from patrol cop to Denver’s police chief to parole-board chairman, after which he retired again in 2010.

In his tweet, Mayor Hancock said Michaud was “a great, dedicated public servant. He committed many years to the health and safety of Denver. As long-time Denverites, we recall his kindness and innovation as Chief of Police.”

