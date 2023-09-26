DENVER (KDVR) — Fencing went up at Eighth Avenue and Logan Street Tuesday as cleanup of the homeless camp there continued.

Dozens of people who were living on the street across from the governor’s mansion are now in a new shelter called New Directions, a former hotel in Northeast Denver.

The city gave one week’s notice of the cleanup, telling FOX31 there were problems with trash, discarded needles, human waste and the blocking of sidewalks.

The city bussed 59 people to the shelter on Monday and at least 10 more on Tuesday.

“I think it’s a really good option to get people off the street,” said Laura Lindquist, who moved into the new shelter earlier this month.

“I really like it here. I think they will too,” she said.

The building, run by the Salvation Army, can shelter 250 people admitted by referral.

This is part of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s initiative to house 1,000 people experiencing homelessness by 2024. If people stay at the shelter for 14 days, they will be counted as part of that number.

“We are pulling every lever we can at the city, under the homelessness initiative, to move people indoors to a safe place where they can be connected with housing stability,” said Derek Woodbury with Denver’s Department of Housing Stability.

Housing advocates Housekeys Action Network Denver said the hotel stay is appreciated with cooler weather coming soon. However, they say some at the camp were not interested in going to the new shelter due to strict rules. Some rules include no substance use of any kind and no-notice room checks.