Former dean of students sues Regis University over departure

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Regis University’s former dean of students is suing the private Jesuit college, saying she was unlawfully terminated in 2017.

Diane McSheehy, who held the role from 2004 to 2017, filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court on July 16, alleging breach of contract and promissory estoppel, or the legal principle that a promise is enforceable by law.

Regis University declined to comment.

According to the lawsuit, McSheehy, 54, began working for the university 24 years ago, and was promoted to dean of students and senior student affairs officer in 2004. For 13 years, she guided and oversaw student life programs and many departments.

In 2016, Regis said it would reorganize administrative duties, eliminating McSheehy’s role and transferring her duties to two new positions, according to the lawsuit.

