Former CU Boulder professor subpoenaed in Jan. 6 congressional probe

DENVER (KDVR) — A former University of Colorado Boulder visiting professor has been subpoenaed as part of the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6. riot.

John Eastman, a lawyer who also advised former President Donald Trump, was issued the subpoena on Monday as a U.S. House committee looks into the incident.

Eastman was in Washington on Jan. 6 and was on stage with Rudy Giuliani at the “Stop the Steal” rally just hours before some from the crowd violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The subpoena issued Monday demands testimony and documents from Eastman and those who were in the so-called “war room” allegedly trying to stop the Senate from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The House committee says Eastman tried multiple times and multiple ways to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election that day. That’s not something in the vice president’s legal power.

Shortly after the riot, CU Boulder canceled Eastman’s spring classes, saying enrollment was low. The university also banned him from performing outreach on behalf of the university.

Eastman says he plans to sue CU Boulder for alleged defamation and violating his First Amendment rights.

He’s not said if he’ll comply with the subpoena.

The Associated Press says it tried to contact Eastman on Monday, when the subpoenas were issued, but he did not respond.