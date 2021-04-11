‘There was a lot to him,’ former CSU wrestler killed in crash remembered

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A former CSU club wrestler has now been identified as the skateboarder killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Collins.

Presiliano Maez was skateboarding home from his job at the Boys and Girls Club when we was struck at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Constitution Avenue. It’s just about a mile from where he lived. Now in the wake of this tragedy, loved ones are learning so much about the impact he’s had on so many.

Maez’s wrestling teammates were like family and so they joined the 21-year-old’s parents Sunday to help box and pack up his belongings.

“This is a way these boys can honor him by carrying him, taking him home,” Maez’s father Eugene said. “Get him back to the house as a family, as a unit one more time, all together.”

Between boxing, packing and grieving, a number of memories were shared with Maez’s family.

“The little things he would do for people like defending kids that would get bullied in school, playing with kids, teaching them wrestling and he worked at the Boys and Girls Club, there was a lot to him,” Eugene said. “He was a gaming geek, a philosopher.”

Maez is known by many for his wrestling talents.

“He started wrestling at probably 3 years old, he was that little chubby sucker and wrestled all the way through one year of college,” Eugene said. “He went to regionals for club wrestling and he took the regional championship and was ranked number 10 in the nation.”

As Maez’s father tries to grasp the reality of losing his young adult son, he finds strength in thinking of how his son would handle difficult challenges in his life.

“He’d step to the line and perform, now I have to do the same thing,” Eugene said.

In just one day, hundreds of people donated more than $30,000 to help lay him to rest. Maez’s family is overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation for this generosity.