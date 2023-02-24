GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former commander of the Johnstown Police Department will serve two years probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor harassment.

Aaron Sanchez was sentenced Friday morning as part of a plea deal that dropped his original felony arrest to a misdemeanor.

At the time, Sanchez was the second highest-ranking employee in the department but he was terminated following an internal affairs investigation.

Sanchez accused of stalking woman for nearly 2 years

The 49-year-old was arrested in February of 2022 for felony stalking of a co-worker over a 19-month period.

FOX31 is not identifying the alleged victim, but prosecutors in court said Sanchez followed the woman in his police car and had collected data about her, her home, her three children and even her children’s extracurricular activities. When confronted by his boss, prosecutors say Sanchez merely commented that he needed to be “less visible.”

The stalking allegedly took place from Dec. 1, 2019, to July 2, 2021.