Former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hobbs dies at 76

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hobbs Jr. passed away on Monday after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

Justice Hobbs became an lawyer in Denver in 1973 for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Later he served on Colorado’s Supreme Court from 1996 to 2015, when he retired.

Justice Hobbs was known for his specialty in water law.

“Justice Hobbs was a master of water law, a mentor to many Coloradans in the water community who relied on his expertise, and the impact of his work will continue to be felt across our state for years to come. I send my deepest condolences to his family and friends.” Governor Jared Polis

Justice Hobbs is survived by his wife, Bobby, and his two children, Emily and Dan. The family asks that instead of sending flowers, mourners make a donation to Water Education Colorado.