Former Colorado Springs youth pastor charged with sexual assault on a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A former youth pastor in Colorado Springs is facing a charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Vincent Stites, 49, worked at the Friendship of God Church. In September 2020, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report about the sexual assault and identified Stites as a suspect.

An investigation revealed Stites had engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage female parishioner who had been a member of his youth group in the mid-2000s.

Stites was arrested on Feb. 24.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or who may have been a victim of Stites is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, and reference call screen number 20404547 when providing information.