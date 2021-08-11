Former Colorado Senator Ken Salazar confirmed as Biden’s ambassador to Mexico

FILE – In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar speaks during the annual state of Colorado energy luncheon in Denver. President Joe Biden has unveiled picks for several high-profile ambassadorial postings, turning to a group that includes career diplomats, political allies and an American aviation hero. One is for Salazar to serve as ambassador to Mexico. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER — The Senate has approved former Colorado Senator Ken Salazar as President Biden’s ambassador to Mexico. The president nominated him to the post in May 2021. His nomination was first heard in the Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations where he received a favorable report. He’s also President Biden’s first ambassador to be confirmed, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.



The following nominations were CONFIRMED by voice vote:



—Jennifer Lester Moffitt to be Under Secretary of @USDA for Marketing and Regulatory Programs

—Kenneth Lee Salazar to be Ambassador to the United Mexican States



(1/5) — U.S. Senate Majority Floor Updates (@DSenFloor) August 11, 2021

Salazar, who served in the Senate from 2005-2009, also served in President Barack Obama’s cabinet as Interior Secretary from 2009-2013. Before his tenure in the Senate, Salazar served as Colorado’s Attorney General and as the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

“Colorado is proud that one of our great statesmen will be representing the United States in Mexico,” said Governor Jared Polis in a statement. “I congratulate my good friend Ambassador Salazar on his confirmation and look forward to working with him to expand our economic and cultural ties between Mexico and Colorado.”

Several other prominent Democrats also congratulated Salazar on his confirmation on social media.

“He is the right person at the right moment to represent the United States. His life and career are the story of America and I can’t wait for him to get to work,” said Senator John Hickenlooper.

“He has the experience and integrity to serve in this position and a life story that embodies America at its best,” said Senator Michael Bennet.

We are sending our best to Mexico! Congratulations Mr. Ambassador @KenSalazar! pic.twitter.com/MmyUXuPOfr — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) August 11, 2021

Before his nomination to President Biden’s cabinet, Salazar was listed as a partner at WilliamHale‘s Denver office. The law firm they focus on “the intersection of government, technology, and business.”