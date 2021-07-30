Former Colorado Gov. Lamm dies at 85

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: US Presidential hopeful Richard Lamm of Colorado listens to a speaker during a meeting of the World Future Society at the Washington Hilton 17 July in Washington DC. Lamm is seeking the nomination of the Reform party, a political party formulated by former independent candidate Ross Perot. Perot is also seeking the Reform party’s nomination. (Photo credit should read Travis HEYING/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s 38th governor, Richard Lamm, has died at the age of 85, his wife announced Friday.

Lamm served as governor for more than a decade from 1975 to 1987, prior to which he served in the state senate and house.

“With great sadness, but also gratitude for a life well lived and in service to his beloved Colorado, I want to share the news of the death of my husband, former Governor Richard D. Lamm,” his wife Dottie Lamm said in a statement. “He would have turned 86 next Tuesday but passed away yesterday evening surrounded by his family, following complications from a pulmonary embolism earlier in the week.”

I have always admired Dick Lamm. His leadership was transformational for Colorado. He ushered in a commitment to the environment that lives with us today. He was an original policy thinker, innovative and direct in his communication. We are in a better place for his leadership. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) July 30, 2021

“I’m very saddened to hear about the passing of former Governor Dick Lamm and send my condolences to Dottie and his entire family. I thank Governor Lamm for his service to the state of Colorado both as Governor and his many years teaching. Gov. Lamm took on tough issues, and he never shied away from civil political discourse and embraced collaboration. Gov. Lamm’s legacy and leadership will be remembered in our state’s history as well as his work to make Colorado an even more amazing place,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

Information about services for the former mayor have not been released, but will be added to this story when they are.