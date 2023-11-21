LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A long-time eyesore in Lakewood is now reduced to rubble.

On Tuesday, crews tore down the former Chalet Motel, built back in the 1950s, off West Alameda Avenue.

Project Manager Katie Faltys, with the Lakewood Reinvestment Authority, said they bought the property back in May from a willing seller.

“We are super excited to have this opportunity,” Faltys said. “Again, this was a willing seller, willing buyer, so that was a key factor in this process. So the ability to just beautify the area will just be a catalyst on this part of town, and we’re excited to see the growth that comes out of this.”

On Tuesday, crews tore down the former Chalet Motel, built back in the 1950s, off West Alameda Avenue in Lakewood. (KDVR)

Former Lakewood motel a hotspot for crime

FOX31 was told the area has been a hotspot for criminal activity over the years.

The Lakewood Police Department said it responded to 65 calls for service at the motel in 2020, 93 calls in 2021 and 79 calls in 2022. Back in 2019, a woman was found dead inside one of the rooms.

“There were things happening here that the community didn’t want to see, and so it was a win-win situation for everyone involved,” Faltys said.

With excitement ramping up, she said they’re looking forward to redeveloping the space into something the community does want to see.

“This property has a variety of uses that it’s zoned for, so what we’ll see is we will have someone come in, they’ll be able to pitch a vision to us, and we’ll be able to see what gets to go here, what gets to move forward, and what gets to beautify this part of town,” Faltys said.

She said all of the materials left over from the demolition, like the asphalt, concrete and lumber, will be recycled or moved to a facility that can repurpose it.