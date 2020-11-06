Former Calhan teacher gets nearly 4 years in federal prison for child porn

DENVER (KDVR) – A former Calhan high school teacher was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison Monday.

Patrick McMahon, 30, pleaded guilty in January to possession of child pornography.

“Stopping the use of child pornography is a top priority for this office,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Thanks to the outstanding work of our HSI and ICAC partners, Mr. McMahon will go from spending his days in a high school classroom to spending them in a federal prison cell.”

McMahon’s ex-wife alerted the Colorado Springs Police Department about child pornography on his laptop computer. The Colorado’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation found child pornography and a peer-to-peer file sharing program had been installed on the laptop.

Additional search warrants revealed child pornography on McMahon’s cell phone and custom desktop computer.

McMahon will spend another five years under supervision after his release from prison. He was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to some victims.