DENVER (KDVR) — The National Western Stock Show named former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar as Grand Marshal. He will lead the Stock Show Kick-off Parade this year.

The stock show parade started in the 1960s to kick off the annual event when longhorn cattle were herded through the Denver streets.

Now, you’ll be able to see western cattle drive with horses, cowboys, cowgirls, tractors, marching bands and floats.

It’s the first event to kick off the two-week-long stock show. Other events include rodeos, equestrian shows, live music, food, sheep shearing and more.

This year, Gradishar will start off the parade by leading the cattle through the streets of Denver.

Gradishar was a member of the Broncos’ “Orange Crush” defense from 1974-83. This past August, he received a nomination for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which will be announced early next year.

The stock show takes place from Jan. 6-21, 2024, in Denver. The parade will start at Union Station and go through downtown.

In 2023, the show hit record-breaking numbers with a total of 109,978 attendees.

Tickets are still available on the website.