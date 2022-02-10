Former Broncos player gets 16 years in prison for attempted murder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos player, Justin Bannan, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Wednesday for attempted murder.

Bannan received the minimum possible even though the district attorney was pushing for 26 years. FOX31’s Rob Low said the probation department recommended 32 years, but the victim said Bannon needs drug rehab and wanted the minimum.

Bannan was found guilty in September last year of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury and several other charges in a 2019 shooting of a woman in Boulder.

Bannan was inside a Boulder building that housed his business when he shot a woman, referred to as Ashley Marie in court, who worked at another business in the same building. At the time, police said the former NFL player shot the 36-year-old in the shoulder because he thought the Russian mafia was after him, according to accusations in court documents. Bannan is accused of waiting inside a room and shooting the woman as she opened a door after arriving to work.